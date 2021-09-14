CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis gives Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony the ultimate respect

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis shared a touching tribute for Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony, whom he idolized and used to play with when they were still with the New York Knicks. On Instagram, Porzingis recalled how he was inspired by the now Lakers star growing up. In fact, he even shared photos of […] The post Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis gives Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony the ultimate respect appeared first on ClutchPoints.

