CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monongahela, PA

Peggy L. Simoncelli – Monongahela

By obits
monvalleyindependent.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEggy L. Simoncelli, of Monongahela, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Arden Courts of Jefferson Hills. Born in Monongahela, she was the daughter of Ralph A. and Grace Wall Rutz. Peggy was a 1950 graduate of Monongahela High School and a graduate of Robert Morris Business School, where she was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She worked for many years as a secretary for Ringgold School District until her retirement from the Central Office. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Monongahela and had belonged to the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR), the Junior Women’s Club and the Opera Appreciation Group. Peggy loved watching and attending Pirates games and taking vacations with her family. She especially enjoyed going to live theater and musicals with her friends. Surviving are two daughters, Debbie and husband Charlie Kozlesky of Findlay, Ohio, and Paula Leech of Monongahela; three beloved grandchildren, Joel (Adrienne) Kozlesky, Alanna (Colin) Durfee and Paul Ziemba; three great-grandchildren, Eli, Eden and Owen Kozlesky; and her best friend, Mona Rae Williams of Monongahela. Preceding her in death were her husband, Paul Simoncelli, who died May 21, 2011; and a special aunt, Cora Wall. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Friends and family attending the funeral are asked to go directly to First Presbyterian Church, Sixth and Main Streets, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, for services beginning at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Woomer officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to either to Heartland Hospice, 750 Holiday Drive, Suite 110, Foster Plaza No. 9, Pittsburgh, PA 15220-2783 or the Alzheimer’s Association, alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Ringgold Township, PA
City
Monongahela, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Jefferson Hills, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Hospice#S Club#Arden Courts#Monongahela High School#The Beta Sigma Phi#Ringgold School District#The Central Office#First Presbyterian Church#The Junior Women S Club
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy