Peggy L. Simoncelli – Monongahela

Eggy L. Simoncelli, of Monongahela, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Arden Courts of Jefferson Hills. Born in Monongahela, she was the daughter of Ralph A. and Grace Wall Rutz. Peggy was a 1950 graduate of Monongahela High School and a graduate of Robert Morris Business School, where she was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She worked for many years as a secretary for Ringgold School District until her retirement from the Central Office. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Monongahela and had belonged to the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR), the Junior Women’s Club and the Opera Appreciation Group. Peggy loved watching and attending Pirates games and taking vacations with her family. She especially enjoyed going to live theater and musicals with her friends. Surviving are two daughters, Debbie and husband Charlie Kozlesky of Findlay, Ohio, and Paula Leech of Monongahela; three beloved grandchildren, Joel (Adrienne) Kozlesky, Alanna (Colin) Durfee and Paul Ziemba; three great-grandchildren, Eli, Eden and Owen Kozlesky; and her best friend, Mona Rae Williams of Monongahela. Preceding her in death were her husband, Paul Simoncelli, who died May 21, 2011; and a special aunt, Cora Wall. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Friends and family attending the funeral are asked to go directly to First Presbyterian Church, Sixth and Main Streets, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, for services beginning at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Woomer officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to either to Heartland Hospice, 750 Holiday Drive, Suite 110, Foster Plaza No. 9, Pittsburgh, PA 15220-2783 or the Alzheimer’s Association, alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.