Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 28) Review 9.13.21
Alright everyone, time for another episode of Dark: Elevation. Tonight we’ve got Frankie Kazarian, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, and Nyla Rose all in action in one for or another. The main event will be Nyla Rose taking on Skye Blue, and there’s a showcase match here between Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty that should be pretty good. We’ve still got the trio of Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone, and Eddie Kingston on commentary. This is also my chance to once again remind AEW to put a title on Eddie Kingston already, you cowards.411mania.com
Comments / 0