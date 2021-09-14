CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna & Garcelle Beauvais ‘Went At Each Other Hard’ At The Reunion

By Chris Rogers, Lanae Brody
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nB1ys_0bvE7m8900
BRAVO

Exciting new details about the ‘RHOBH’ reunion are finally surfacing. Find out who fought the most and how much Erika Jayne really answered about her legal woes.

It sounds like Erika Jayne won’t be the only one bringing the drama to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. After the cast filmed the highly-anticipated special on Friday, Sept. 10, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais “went at it” and there was “a lot of fighting and yelling” between them.

“Rinna and Garcelle went at it and they went at each other hard,” our insider revealed. “[Lisa and Garcelle’s fight was one of] the most dramatic moments of the reunion. There was a lot of fighting and yelling that’s been brewing between them all season and it came out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGNEj_0bvE7m8900
Lisa Rinna & Garcelle Beauvais (BRAVO)

So what exactly did they fight about? Well, according to our insider, Lisa still believes Garcelle told the ladies about Tom calling Erika on purpose, to get a reaction out of Erika. Even though Garcelle had previously denied doing such a thing, Lisa hasn’t let it go — and Lisa doubled down on her theory at the reunion.

But that’s not all that we’re hearing. We’ve also learned that “Andy went hard on Erika. [Things] got heated between them a couple of times, but [Erika] held her own and answered everything she could answer. She felt good about how she handled herself and [remained] strong.”

Also, while hosting SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Sept. 13, Andy Cohen himself revealed whether Erika’s legal drama would be the central topic of the likely three-part special. “Well, the drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved, you know, all the ladies,” Andy, 53, said. “I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama [with estranged husband Tom Girardi] earlier in the day. And then, I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”

When he was asked whether Erika would admit to anything surrounding her legal woes, Andy said, “She answers everything.”

“I think that I asked her everything. I mean, the viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling,” he continued. “I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. And we did, we spoke about everything. I mean, name a topic and I’ll tell you if it was discussed.”

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.

Comments / 5

Jackson Jenkins
8d ago

Big lips is an ASS…she is not all that…pay your taxes…and stop being nasty to people Rinnmmmma

Reply
6
winningside
9d ago

Sutton and Garcelle have been absolutely entertaining 👏 👏👏👏

Reply
10
Inksky
9d ago

Rinna has lost her way. Garcelle doesn’t mince words and does not lie!!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TVShowsAce

‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne To Target Kyle Richards In Reunion Showdown

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can expect an explosive Season 11 reunion. There will be a lot of confrontation between the wives and, Erika Jayne is out for blood. Erika is a hot mess this season. She is facing legal troubles, a messy divorce, and some backstabbing friends. There will be no mercy, according to The Sun, who reports Jayne is furious with her co-stars, especially Kyle Richards. However, the Pretty Mess singer claims she will remember those who were there for her and those who weren’t once she gets her life back on track.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Kyle Richards turns on Erika Jayne at ‘RHOBH’ dinner from hell

Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards’ friendship is on its way out after a dramatic showdown. Richards inserted herself into Jayne’s argument with Sutton Stracke during the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast’s dinner at Kathy Hilton’s house in Wednesday’s episode when she attempted to explain why Jayne threatening Stracke with a lawsuit was wrong.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
centralrecorder.com

Lisa Rinna Continues Her Fued With Lisa Vanderpump Over a return to RHOBH

Lisa Rinna challenged Lisa Vanderpump for a return toThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star held a Q&A via Instagram Stories. She answered fans’ questions regarding the cast, as well as the current season. Rinna is still thinking about Vanderpump. Fans will recall that the two didn’t get...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

This Is One Thing Harry Hamlin Won't Let Lisa Rinna Do

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are Hollywood royalty. Harry appears to be the more laid-back member of the duo and doesn't get too riled up about life. According to Page Six, Harry keeps his cool as his 20-year-old daughter Amelia is dating Scott Disick. Many dads might freak out by their daughter dating a man 18 years older, much less a reality TV star linked to the Kardashians.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Joins Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

If you thought Shannon Beador’s hair catching on fire was too much heat for Tamra Judge, think again. The former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member is joining the second installment of Real Housewives spin-off show. This new series will film an ultimate girl’s getaway over the course of eight days featuring former cast […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Joins Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Andy Cohen
Radar Online.com

Un-Glammed Erika Jayne Looks Unrecognizable Following Explosive 'RHOBH' Dinner, Embattled Reality Star Seen Holding ATM Card After Allegedly Not Using One For Decades

Erika Jayne does not appear to have gotten much in the way of beauty sleep following the most explosive episode of this season's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to date. The 50-year-old embattled reality star looked tense, tired and unlike her usually glammed-up self as she made her way into a gym in the West Hollywood area of California on Wednesday afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo
nickiswift.com

Amelia Hamlin Just Weighed In On The Scott Disick And Travis Barker Drama

All is fair in love ... and social media wars, right? Well, not according to Amelia Hamlin, who is hoping to spread kindness amid drama between boyfriend Scott Disick and Travis Barker. Despite Disick giving his "blessing" for ex Kourtney Kardashian to date whoever makes her happy (not that she needs his permission), his views have recently backflipped.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy