Powerball: See the latest numbers in Monday’s $416 million drawing

New York — New Yorkers who get vaccinated for Covid-19 in the coming weeks will have the chance to win tickets to Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets games. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new partnership with the three teams today. New Yorkers who get their first dose of a vaccine from Sept. 9 through Oct. 24 can enter to take part in drawings for tickets, signed gear, VIP experiences at games, FaceTime calls with former players from the teams, stadium tours and more.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO