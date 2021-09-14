CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball: See the latest numbers in Monday’s $416 million drawing

By National Desk
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $286 million on June 5. Could tonight be your lucky night? The Double Play is a feature that gives players in select locations another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing. The Double Play drawing will be held immediately after the regular drawing and has a top cash prize of $10 million.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

