The Pro Wrestling World Celebrates Big E's WWE Championship Victory
Big E won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career on this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Bobby Lashley by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract. E is now the second member of The New Day to capture WWE's most prestigious championship, and the victory comes nearly a full year after he was separated from the rest of the team via the 2020 WWE Draft. The win not only gives E the first world championship reign of his promising career, but it reunites him with Kingston and Xavier Woods on the Raw roster.comicbook.com
