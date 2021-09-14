CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden calls Larry Elder a Trump 'clone' at Newsom campaign rally

By Christian Datoc
 9 days ago
President Joe Biden joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom onstage at his final campaign rally in the state's recall election on Monday, during which he called the Republican candidate Larry Elder a "clone" of former President Donald Trump.

"He's the clone of Donald Trump," Biden said of Elder , a conservative talk show host. "Can you imagine him being the governor of the state? You can't let that happen. There's too much at stake."

The president spent the next 10 minutes outlining three areas in which Elder exemplified the Trump mold. He claimed Elder would impede the national response to the coronavirus pandemic, endanger women's rights, and refuse to combat climate change.

"If you don't keep Gavin Newsom as your governor, you'll get Donald Trump. It's not a joke," Biden reiterated near the end of his speech. "A Republican governor blocking progress on COVID-19, who's also anti-woman, anti-worker, a climate denier who doesn't believe in choice. The choice should be absolutely clear."

He closed by claiming that voting to keep Newsom would "make sure Donald Trump's dark, destructive, divisive politics never finds a place in California."

Heading into Tuesday, signs pointed to Newsom surviving the effort to oust him from office, and prominent Republicans, including both Elder and Trump, were already claiming that the election was rigged.

"Let's all work together to find out whether or not the election tomorrow is a fair election," Elder said in an interview with NBC when asked to abide by the election results.

Trump published a statement on Monday claiming that "millions and millions of mail-in ballots will make this just another giant election scam, no different, but less blatant, than the 2020 presidential election scam!"

