Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-13 23:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegany A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTY At 1123 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alfred, or 9 miles northeast of Wellsville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Wellsville, Alfred, Whitesville, Andover, Almond, West Almond, Stannards and Paynesville. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 32 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
