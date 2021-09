KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist on a highway in New Hampshire and left them to die on Tuesday. Troopers responding to a report of a missing bicyclist in the area of Route 125 south near New Boston Road in Kingston around 8:30 p.m. found a bicycle and rider down on the ground near an embankment off the shoulder of the highway, according to New Hampshire State Police.

KINGSTON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO