Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT rejected by $36, corrects to $33

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are showing strong signs of recovery from a series of mini flash crashes at the start of the week, which wiped out nearly $200 million from the crypto market. While bitcoin’s value has not recovered to its pre-Monday levels of $47,000 yet, its price has risen above $44,000 on Thursday.Its price is up by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours compared to its value drop by 1 per cent in the day earlier.Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are also showing signs of recovery, growing in value between 7 and 15...

STOCKS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO