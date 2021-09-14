CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT rejected by $36, corrects to $33

By Arnold Kirimi
cryptopolitan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolkadot price analysis is showing signs of a retracement. The closest support level lies at the $32 mark. The Polkadot price analysis indicates DOT met strong rejection at the $36 mark after trying to support a rally overnight. As a result, the price rally paused briefly and prevented any significant upsides from that point. This situation pulled the altcoin to a lower support level at $32.50. The price is not fully recovered but the 24-hour candlesticks are indicating high chances of an uninterrupted rally for the next few hours.

www.cryptopolitan.com

