Lottery

Powerball: See the latest numbers in Monday’s $416 million drawing

By National Desk
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 9 days ago
Grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $286 million on June 5. Could tonight be your lucky night? The Double Play is a feature that gives players in select locations another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing. The Double Play drawing will be held immediately after the regular drawing and has a top cash prize of $10 million.

