CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Capital Improvement Plan Committee (CIP) Meeting Notice

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 days ago

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN (CIP) COMMITTEE MEETING. A quorum of the City Council may be present for the CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN (CIP) COMMITTEE MEETING, TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021, 3:30 – END. No decisions will be made by the City Council during this event. Any subject raised at the event which requires deliberation of the Parker City Council will be placed on a Parker City Council agenda in the future, and with the appropriate notice of the item given in that meeting’s agenda.

parker.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Affordable housing details would be required for developers under proposed Pittsburgh legislation

Developers seeking approval from the City of Pittsburgh may have to provide affordable housing impact statements, if proposed legislation being considered by City Council is approved. The measure, introduced by Councilmembers R. Daniel Lavelle and Ricky Burgess, is meant to address concerns that affordable housing remains out of reach for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
DFW Community News

Colleyville officially lowers tax rate, adopts budget for fiscal year 2021-22

Colleyville City Council approved the adoption of a no-new-revenue tax rate of $0.291778 per $100 of assessed value for fiscal year 2021-22, officially lowering its tax rate from FY 2020-21. In adopting this tax rate at its Sept. 21 meeting, the city hit its fourth consecutive year of adopting the no-new-revenue tax rate. The fiscal year 2021-22 tax rate is $0.012587 lower than last year’s rate of $0.304365.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
westonwi.gov

Notice of Special Plan Commission Meeting for Public Hearing - 09/29/2021 @ 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Plan Commission of the Village of Weston will conduct a public hearing at 6:00 pm, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Weston Municipal Center, 5500 Schofield Avenue, Weston, WI 54476 to consider a territory subtraction to Tax Incremental District No. 2 (TID #2), Village of Weston, which would subtract 1.9 acres from TID #2 to facilitate future land consolidation for redevelopment. There is no proposed change to the TID #2 Project Plan budget.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cip#The City Council#The Parker City Council#Agenda
Rappahannock News

Meetings and Notices for Sept. 23

The Town of Washington’s Planning Commission will meet on Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to discuss an initial review of the Town of Washington 2017-2022 Comprehensive Plan. The Town Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. at Town Hall....
WASHINGTON, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Leaders gather, but not at a City Council meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Questions about open government are being raised after images of masked and maskless city leaders appeared on social media after the Ravens thrilling Sunday Night Football win. The images show Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Senator Cory McCray and city councilwoman Danielle McCray together at the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
krwc1360.com

Broadband Improvement Informational Meeting Tonight (Wednesday) in Buffalo

Wright County residents are reminded about an informational meeting tonight (Wednesday) regarding improving the county’s broadband capability. The county has contracted with the firm Design Nine of Blacksburg, Virginia to complete a broadband study which included a public survey that was mailed out to all county residents in August. Jack Maytum, a senior broadband analyst with Design Nine, will be making a presentation of the results and will answer questions residents might have concerning the project.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council Approves Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act, Awaits Mayor Signature

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council approved the Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act Monday. It now awaits the signature of Mayor Brandon Scott. The Emergency Security Relief Act was established for the Emergency Security Deposit Voucher Program — which will provide each family with a security deposit for certain funding under the act. City Council President Nick Mosby released a statement following the approval: “We know the ability to afford quality housing has only gotten more difficult during these long pandemic months. The Council’s action tonight is meant to ease the stress by providing renters in our city up to $2,000 toward...
BALTIMORE, MD
suncommunitynews.com

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Ticonderoga Planning and Zoning Board of the Town of Ticonderoga will hold a Public Hearing and meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Ticonderoga Planning and Zoning Board of the Town of Ticonderoga will hold a Public Hearing and meeting on October 7, 2021 commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Community Building's Conference Room, located in the Basement at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY, regarding an Application for a Use Variance submitted by St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center, Inc., concerning a property located at 102 Race Track Road, Ticonderoga, NY., tax map number 150.34-9-18.019. All parties interested may be heard at such time.
TICONDEROGA, NY
waynetimes.com

County Committee Meetings

Supervisors approved minutes from the August 4th Committee meeting. The monthly activities report for the Weights and Measures Department was reviewed. Staff visited 49 establishments, collected 10 gasoline and two diesel fuel samples and checked over 240 devices. Mr. Molisani presented a transmittal to transfer the Deputy Director of Weights...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
cityofpaloalto.org

Policy and Services Committee Meeting

The Policy and Services Committee considers and makes recommendations on matters referred to it by the Council relating to policy matters on intergovernmental relations, personnel policies, planning and zoning, traffic and parking, public works, audits and community and human services. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. The Committee meets by virtual teleconference at this time.
POLITICS
discoverhometown.com

From the newsroom: Hartford (WI) council approves Capital Improvement Plan budget

The Hartford Common Council improved the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) budget for 2022-26 during its Sept. 14 meeting. At the beginning of discussion, City Administrator Steve Volkert said the city is projecting a flat debt payment of $3 million annually under the CIP. He said the city is projecting to borrow $3.82 million in 2023 and $4.2 million in 2024. Volkert said how the debt is structured is what will allow the city to keep the debt payment at $3 million annually.
HARTFORD, WI
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
64K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy