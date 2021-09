It feels like forever ago, but two years ago in September 2019, it was announced that Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell were teaming up to star together in a new holiday musical. The film, Spirited, finally entered production back in July and while it's unclear exactly when fans will get to see the finished product, fans don't have to wait to see the two actors bring on the songs. Reynolds took to social media on Monday to share the beautiful music he and Ferrell are making by way of their own hilarious take on the Grace Kelly TikTok Trend.

