Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Through Thursday morning. * Tropical Depression Nicholas continues to slowly drift near the Texas-Louisiana border with copious amounts of gulf moisture streaming into the area. Widespread rain amounts of 6 to 10 inches are possible, especially near and south of the Interstate 10 and 12 corridors, with much of that occurring overnight tonight into about midday on Wednesday. Isolated much higher amounts are possible. Rainfall rates will be efficient, producing very heavy rainfall over short periods which could quickly lead to drainage problems.