Premier League

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

By Dale Winfield
vavel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Bromwich Albion will be looking to stay top of the Championship table when they welcome Derby County to The Hawthorns on Tuesday. The Baggies are unbeaten in their opening six league games, winning four and drawing two. They drew 1-1 at home to Millwall on Saturday and are one point above second-placed Fulham and third-placed Stoke City, both of whom play on Wednesday.

#West Bromwich Albion#Queens Park Rangers#Hawthorns#Baggies#Millwall#Fulham#Festy Ebsosele#Nottingham Forest#St Andrew#Tykes#Doncaster#Sky Sports Football#Rams Tv#Wba Tv
