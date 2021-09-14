CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Gala 2021: stars explore ‘American independence’ theme – in pictures

Co-chair Billie Eilish (the youngest in the event’s history) is one of many stars to channel Grace Kelly at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night. She is joined by a guest list of fashion designers, models, celebrities and – to some controversy – TikTok stars, on the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s theme of the Costume Institute fundraiser is ‘American independence’, leaving plenty of room for interpretation. Just ask Lil Nas X, who did a Lady Gaga-esque three-look strip on the carpet in gold Versace, from opera cape to armour to a crystal-studded catsuit

