Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy to miss 4-6 weeks due to high ankle sprain

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwUNm_0bvDxRRO00
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (L), shown Oct. 18, 2020, suffered the ankle injury during Sunday's win over the New York Giants. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to miss multiple games because of a high ankle sprain, the team announced Monday.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Denver Post that Jeudy will miss four to six weeks due to the ankle issue. He suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Broncos' 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters after Sunday's victory that an initial exam on Jeudy's right ankle revealed no fracture. Fangio confirmed Monday that a subsequent MRI on the ankle showed the sprain.

"He's definitely got a high ankle sprain. Everything else checked out good," Fangio said. "He's going to miss some time."

The Broncos could opt to move Jeudy to injured reserve in the coming days and move him back to the active roster once he is cleared to return, but Fangio said he hadn't discussed that option with general manager George Paton yet.

Jeudy led the Broncos with 72 receiving yards Sunday despite playing just 31 snaps against the Giants.

Fangio said he expects Courtland Sutton, K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick to receive the bulk of the work without Jeudy in the lineup.

