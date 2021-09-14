CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Newsom’s team confident he’ll beat recall attempt

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gavin Newsom’s team is supremely confident it has enough “No on recall” votes to keep Newsom in the statehouse. “There’s no scenario where we lose tomorrow,” said Sean Clegg, a senior adviser to Newsom. “We see the blue giant waking up. I don’t see evidence of a red giant waking up in California.”

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Elder casts doubts on whether he'll challenge Newsom in 2022

Larry Elder, the Republican radio talk show host who won by far the most votes among the replacement candidates in the failed recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, said Thursday that he doubted the outcome would be different if he challenged Newsom next year when the governor is up for re-election.
ELECTIONS
csusignal.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Emerges Victorious from Recall Attempt

California Governor Gavin Newsom has unofficially emerged victorious from the 2021 recall election. Preliminary results show 63.9 percent of votes in support of Newsom retaining his position with over nine million votes having already been counted, according to both CNN and Fox News. All California residents who are registered to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Birmingham Star

California Governor Newsom Beats Back Recall Challenge

LOS ANGELES - California voters have rejected a move to unseat their governor in a recall election, a rarely used provision of direct democracy in some 20 U.S. states. As the ballot count continued Wednesday, nearly two-thirds of voters had rejected the recall effort, and Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, turned back 46 challengers in an election where former President Donald Trump was an unseen player.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Valley News

Newsom survives recall effort, says he’s humbled by the support

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Gov. Gavin Newsom will head back to work today after receiving an overwhelming vote of confidence from the state's voters in the attempt to recall him. The ``no'' votes topped the ``yes'' votes 63.9%-36.1% Wednesday morning, with 100% of the state's precincts reporting, according to figures released by the Secretary of State's Office. Every major network and news organization called the race over less than an hour after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Total voter turnout was 9,176,526 statewide, or 41.6 percent of the state's total of more than 22 million registered voters. The ``no'' votes totaled 5,840,283, the ''yes'' votes 3,297,145. In Los Angeles County, 70.85 percent of the voters said ``no'' -- 1,598,140 in all. Turnout was 39.77 perce.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Californians#Democrats#Republicans#Cbs News#Covid#Democratic
harkeraquila.com

Voters reject recall attempt, Gavin Newsom to remain in office

Gov. Gavin Newsom will remain in office after winning the recall effort today, defeating a Republican-backed attempt to oust him. With over eight million votes reported, in which 63.9% of Californians voted against while 36.1% voted in favor of the recall, Newsom led with a 2-to-1 margin. In Santa Clara County alone, almost 76% also voted against the recall, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. Polls closed at 8 p.m. yesterday.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Recall Election 2021 – Gavin Newsom Beats Recall

UPDATE: California voters reject effort to remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office in recall election. #AP race call at 8:46 p.m. Conservative radio host Larry Elder is ahead of all other GOP candidates with 1,402,365 41.48% at 8:26 p.m. Voters are being asked two questions: Should Newsom be recalled,...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox5sandiego.com

Gov. Newsom may beat California recall, new poll shows

SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – It appears Gov. Gavin Newsom may survive the upcoming recall election, according to a University of California Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released Friday. Co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, the poll found 60.1% of likely voters surveyed oppose recalling Newsom, compared with 38.5%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4

Newsom, first partner cast ballots as new poll shows he may beat recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With four days until the recall election, a new poll shows even more California voters say they’ll keep Governor Gavin Newsom in office. A new Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and L.A. Times poll shows Newsom has more breathing room, with a boost in Democrat enthusiasm compared to a couple of months ago.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy