Newsom’s team confident he’ll beat recall attempt

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Gov. Gavin Newsom will head back to work today after receiving an overwhelming vote of confidence from the state's voters in the attempt to recall him. The ``no'' votes topped the ``yes'' votes 63.9%-36.1% Wednesday morning, with 100% of the state's precincts reporting, according to figures released by the Secretary of State's Office. Every major network and news organization called the race over less than an hour after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Total voter turnout was 9,176,526 statewide, or 41.6 percent of the state's total of more than 22 million registered voters. The ``no'' votes totaled 5,840,283, the ''yes'' votes 3,297,145. In Los Angeles County, 70.85 percent of the voters said ``no'' -- 1,598,140 in all. Turnout was 39.77 perce.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO