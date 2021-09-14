CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Sleep Easy With These Top-Rated Sound Machines

By Lyndsi Ouellette
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sleeping is my absolute favorite. It’s one of the very few things that I’m good at that I also enjoy doing. Despite my normally impressive sleeping skills, however, there are times when I need a little help drifting off to la-la land. Whether my fiancé is sawing logs, the giant dog across the street is barking throughout the night or I'm wrestling with some good old-fashioned anxiety or insomnia, I rely heavily on sleep sound apps and machines and these picks right here are the cream of the crop.

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
gadgetsin.com

SOUL White Noise Machine Plays Over 250 Mixed Sounds with LED Breathing Light

With over 250 mixed sounds and LED breathing light, SOUL white noise machine helps you relax or fall into deep sleep quickly. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. The SOUL measures 8.07 x 4.72 x 3.54 inches and weighs 21.5 oz. As shown in the images, the sound soother delivers a minimal and elegant apperance design to fit in any interior style, and the compact form factor allows it to stay on your nightstand, desk or wall shelf.
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Sleep soundly with this anti-snoring sleep mask, now over $100 off

Love someone who snores? Or are you a snorer who wants to make sure your other half is getting a good night’s sleep? You don’t have to sleep in separate rooms. Stay close at bedtime and make sure everyone is sleeping peacefully, thanks to the Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask. It’s currently on sale for 52% off, making it just $94.99 for a limited time.
FACE MASK
gearjunkies.com

Ashun Sound Machines announces Hydrasynth Deluxe and Hydrasynth Explorer

Ashun Sound Machines (ASM) is proud to announce upcoming availability of Hydrasynth Deluxe and Hydrasynth Explorer as two new additions to its Hydrasynth keyboard and desktop Polyphonic Wave Morphing Synthesizer siblings successfully launched to widespread critical acclaim in 2019 — the new-found former as a 73-note, 16-voice version of the Hydrasynth keyboard, while the latter features a 37-note mid-sized key-bed.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Last Instagram Posts Show Freshly Dyed Hair & No Location Tag Leaving Internet Sleuths Questioning If They Were Shared By 'Person Of Interest' Brian Laundrie

Internet sleuths are all over Gabby Petito's last Instagram posts, pointing out what they claim are inconsistencies of her usual posting behavior. Devoted self-proclaimed social media detectives have honed in on three posts and are questioning whether "person of interest" Brian Laundrie was the one who shared them. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
MedicalXpress

Sleep apnea patients struggle as common CPAP machine is recalled

Millions of U.S. sleep apnea patients are scrambling to find ways to protect their nightly slumber, following a voluntary recall from one of the nation's leading manufacturers of CPAP breathing machines. Philips Respironics agreed to a voluntary recall of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines in late June, over concerns...
HEALTH
Indy100

Doctor explains why everyone is suddenly getting the ‘worst cold ever’

If you’ve been sick recently — not with Covid, but an especially callous cold — you’re far from alone. People all around the world are complaining about the “worst cold ever,” including 24-year-old Rebecca London who experienced  ”a runny nose, sneezing, a bit of a sore throat and feeling a bit rundown” for over a week.“Nothing like this,” she said of her former colds and flus. “I barely slept, I’d wake up in the night just coughing, a constantly runny nose and feeling so tired.” London repeatedly tested for Covid because she was so sick, but all of her...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Theranos' machines were so unreliable staff were forced to sleep in their CARS to deal with backlog of delayed blood test results, Elizabeth Holmes trial hears

Former scientists for Theranos were forced to sleep in their cars overnight following a backlog with delays blood testing machines which the company's founder, Elizabeth Holmes, was rushing to get them into Walgreens pharmacies. Erika Cheung, a lab associate, detailed how quality control failures in the lab were so frequent...
BUSINESS
chartattack.com

Buy Shoes for Kids; It’s Not Easy as it Sounds

If you buy shoes for yourself and it’s a bit tight, it’s okay, at least you can wear them for one or two occasions. However, this can’t happen with kids. You must select perfectly size shoes for kids. And it is the most challenging task to choose a perfect size for them. Otherwise, you can easily find stunning kids’ footwear from any online marketplace website.
APPAREL
NBC News

10 top-rated storage solutions for a small kitchen

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. If you’re an apartment...
HOME & GARDEN
NBC News

5 top-rated hair straightening brushes in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Heated hair straightening brushes...
HAIR CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

The Top 12 Flannel Sheets for Your Coziest Night’s Sleep

As the months get colder, there are few things as cozy as the perfect set of flannel sheets. Whether your heater is unreliable or you're just a cold sleeper, it's time to treat yourself to your best sleep yet, courtesy of this plush bedding option—and we found 12 sets that'll match any bedroom decor. Slide into those winter jammies, snuggle up under the covers, and get ready to enjoy a warm night's sleep.
SHOPPING
Fun 104.3

The 7 Best Foods to Eat to Reduce Anxiety, According to Science

If anxiety is getting the best of you, know that you’re not alone. In the ten years leading up to 2018, anxiety increased in Americans under 50, and young adults were hit the hardest, according to a study from the Journal of Psychiatric Research. It then skyrocketed during the pandemic, driving up adult obesity, which nearly doubled in two years, according to the CDC.
FITNESS
rekkerd.org

Ashun Sound Machines announces Hydrasynth Deluxe and Explorer synths

Ashun Sound Machines (ASM) has announced the upcoming availability of Hydrasynth Deluxe and Hydrasynth Explorer as two new additions to its Hydrasynth keyboard and desktop polyphonic wave morphing synthesizer siblings. As a 73-note, 16-voice version of the Hydrasynth keyboard complete with proprietary ASM Polytouch technology to provide responsive velocity and...
ELECTRONICS
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy