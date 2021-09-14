Sleep Easy With These Top-Rated Sound Machines

Sleeping is my absolute favorite. It’s one of the very few things that I’m good at that I also enjoy doing. Despite my normally impressive sleeping skills, however, there are times when I need a little help drifting off to la-la land. Whether my fiancé is sawing logs, the giant dog across the street is barking throughout the night or I'm wrestling with some good old-fashioned anxiety or insomnia, I rely heavily on sleep sound apps and machines and these picks right here are the cream of the crop.