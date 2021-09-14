Margaretville wins golf tri-meet

Margaretville 208, Roxbury 219, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 238

The Margaretville golf team won a three-way meet against Roxbury and Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Monday at Hanah Mountain Country Club.

Ryan Sanford led the Blue Devils with a score of 46, while Cody Balcom (49) and Michael Gavette (50) also had nice rounds.

Ian Walker had the low round for Roxbury (47), while Charlie Mulholand paced Windham-Ashland-Jewett (46).

Hunter-Tannersville 207,

Gilboa 222

The Wildcats of Hunter-Tannersville defeated their namesakes from Gilboa 207-222 in Monday’s golf match at Colonial Country Club.

Grady Glennon led Hunter-Tannersville with 41, while teammates Gwendolyn Glennon and Lyden Smith shot matching rounds of 48.

Kara Dumas and Ethan Halat paced Gilboa with a pair of 53s, while David Crammer shot a 57 and Mike O’Hara carded a 59.

Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 247,

Deposit-Hancock 250 (Saturday)

The UV/GMU golf team remained perfect (4-0) with a close 247-250 victory over Deposit-Hancock on Saturday at Red Pines Golf Course.

Scott Murphy led UV/GMU with a 41, while Owen Hill and Devon Hardwell both shot 44.

Pacing the Eagles was Brennand Karcher with a 41, while Nathaniel Westbrook (49) also broke 50 on the day.

Sidney 257, Delhi 342 (Friday)

The Sidney golf team cruised to a 257-342 win over Delhi on Friday at the College Golf Course at Delhi.

Garrett Beckwith and Kyle Smith paced the Warriors with matching rounds of 48. Also scoring for Sidney were Ben Miller (51), Colton Rose (53), and Anthony Conroy (57).

Gavin Little led Delhi with a round of 55.

Margaretville 208, Roxbury 219,

Windham-Ashland-Jewett 238

At Hanah Mountain Country Club

Margaretville: Ryan Sanford 46, Cody Balcom 49, Michael Gavette 50, Damien Brewer 63

Roxbury: Ian Walker 47, Peyton Proctor 49, Ryder Albano 57, Dennis Slauson 66

WAJ: Charlie Mulholand 46, Jason Hammel 55, Shane Begley 68, JP Klein 69

Hunter-Tannersville 207, Gilboa 222

At Colonial Country Club

Par 35, Front 9

HT: Grady Glennon 41, Gwendolyn Glennon 48, Lyden Smith 48, Will Schneider 70

Gilboa: Kara Dumas 53, Ethan Halat 53, David Crammer 57, Mike O’Hara 59

Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 247,

Deposit-Hancock 250 (Saturday)

At Red Pines Golf Course

Par 36, Front 9

UV/GMU: Scott Murphy 41, Owen Hill 44, Devon Hardwell 44, Nate Rumovicz 58, Tiger Stancil 60

DH: Brennan Karcher 41, Nathaniel Westbrook 49, Nick Locke 52, Chris Gross 54, Logan Westbrook 54

Sidney 257, Delhi 342 (Friday)

At the College Golf Course at Delhi

Par 36, Front 9

Sidney: Garrett Beckwith 48, Kyle Smith 48, Ben Miller 51, Colton Rose 53, Anthony Conroy 57

Delhi: Gavin Little 55, Libby Lamport 60, Ryan Doenges 67, Asa Moxley 70, Nora Pivrowski 90

CROSS COUNTRY

Hundreds of runners from across the area came to Oneonta on Saturday to take part in the Dave Forbes Cross Country Invitational.

The Delhi girls stood out among the local competitors, finishing first in the team standings as the Bulldogs had four different runners place in the top 15: Anna Tessier (fourth, 20:42), Ellie Lees (sixth, 20:59), Gretel Hilson-Schneider (seventh, 21:11), and Abi Tessier (15th, 21:53).

The top local runner among the girls was Ethne Degan of Afton/Harpursville, who finished third with a time of 20:01.1.

On the boys side, Delhi finished seventh while Oneonta placed 10th. The Bulldogs’ top finisher was Vincent VanMaaren (sixth, 17:30), while Korbin Jones (25th, 18:53) led the Yellowjackets.