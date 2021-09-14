Vaccination Van To Visit Amity
Connecticut’s COVID-19 vaccination vans will be coming to Amity Regional High School on Sept. 23 to provide no-cost, walk-up vaccinations to all Amity students and staff. The yellow van, provided by the state Department of Public Health and run by Griffin Health, will be providing a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination clinic. The shots will be available to all Amity students without appointment. Age eligible students who attend Bethany, Orange or Woodbridge schools are also invited to attend.www.theorangetimes.com
