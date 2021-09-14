Franklin, Walton win big; UV, Morris notch tourney victories

ContributedThe Unadilla Valley girls soccer team celebrates winning the New York Pizzeria Tournament on Saturday. The Storm defeated Charlotte Valley 5-2.

The Franklin girls scored four goals in the first half and never looked back en route to a 6-0 victory over Morris in Monday’s Tri-Valley League soccer contest.

Kayla Campbell scored twice for the Purple Devils, while Patricia Rodriguez, Zoe Warren, Maddie Hyzer, and Shannon Kingsbury all found the back of the net as well.

Franklin’s Maddie Hyzer made two saves in the shutout victory. Morris’ Maddie Coleman made 11 stops.

Morris (1-3) will visit Edmeston on Tuesday.

Unatego 7, Walton 0

Unatego blanked Walton 7-0 at home on Monday to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Elizabeth Craft and Tatum Codington both scored twice for the Spartans. Unatego’s other goals came from Kylie Mussaw, Anabel Rommer, and Alexa Lucia. Bailey McCoy added two assists.

Unatego will visit Sidney on Friday.

Charlotte Valley 2, Sidney 1

Charlotte Valley earned the win against Sidney on Monday by a score of 2-1.

In the second half Jenna Lubbers and Cadence Losie each scored a goal for Charlotte Valley to secure the lead, while Lillie Schmitz scored for Sidney.

Charlotte Valley’s Cadence Santiago made the win possible with 11 saves while Sidney’s Courtney Mondore stopped four shots.

Unadilla Valley 5, Charlotte Valley 2 (Saturday)

Unadilla Valley’s Jaiden Schrag needed just one half to net a hat trick and lead the Storm to a 5-2 victory over Charlotte Valley on Saturday to win the New York Pizzeria Tournament.

Schrag, who earned tournament MVP honors, scored three times in a back-and-forth first half that saw UV take a 3-2 lead. The Storm then built on that lead thanks to a pair of second-half goals from Kadence York.

Natalie Amadon and Aleigha Brockway scored for Charlotte Valley.

Morris 8, Walton 1 (Saturday)

Hannah and Wist and Maiya King both recorded hat tricks for Morris on Saturday as the Mustangs defeated 8-1 in the Downsville Tournament.

Wist scored four goals while King finished with three goals and an assist for Morris. Carissa Richards added another goal and Savannah Coyle provided an assist. Ceara Robinson scored the lone goal for Walton.

Morris’ Maddie Coleman made five stops in net while Walton’s Meadow Wood had four saves.

Franklin 2, Roxbury 1 (Saturday)

The Purple Devils won their first Stamford Mayor’s Cup on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Roxbury.

Franklin scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the first half to hold off the Rockets.

Marissa Campbell volleyed a Kayla Campbell corner kick to open the scoring, The Purple Devils then made it 2-0 when Shannon Kingsbury capitalized on her own rebound from close range.

Myah Johnston got Roxbury on the board with just over 10 minutes left in regulation.

In goal, Franklin’s Maddie Hyzer made two stops, while Roxbury’s Bryanna Meehan had three saves.

Franklin 4,

Cherry Valley-Springfield 0 (Friday)

Franklin broke open what had been a close game with three second-half goals to defeat the Patriots on Friday in Tri-Valley League action.

Valentina Temple and Shannon Kingsbury both finished with a goal and an assist for the Purple Devils, while Kayla Campbell and Patricia Rodriguez-Matias also found the back of the net.

Franklin keeper Maddie Hyzer made four saves to notch the shutout. Marijke Kroon stopped 14 shots for CVS.

Milford 4, Richfield Springs 0

(Friday)

The Wildcats netted all four of their girls in the first half of Friday’s Tri-Valley League shutout win over the Indians.

Allison Munson led the way for Milford with two goals. Alexis Sutphin and Kara Mertz also scored, with Mertz, Mariah Saggese, Lily Cohn, and Julia Barown providing assists.

Milford outshot Richfield Springs 25-2, as Wildcats goalie Leeanna West needed to make just one save to notch the shutout.

Milford will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield on Tuesday.

Hamilton 3, Cooperstown 2 (Friday)

The Hawkeyes dropped a close contest on Friday to Hamilton 3-2.

Ireland Gable and Sophia Hotaling provided the goals for Cooperstown, while Lauren Koffer and Claire Jensen notched an assist apiece.

Scoring for Hamilton were Taylor Basher, Autumn Hames, and Reagan Hope.

Both goalies played well, as Cooperstown’s Samantha Vezza and Hamilton’s Emily Neuenschwander each recorded 13 saves.

