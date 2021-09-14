Will The Standard Switch Soon Sleep With The Fishes?
Rumors have swirled for more than a week about an imminent inaugural price cut for Nintendo’s king of handhelds, and it was finally confirmed…sort of. Nintendo recently announced a price cut of their standard Nintendo Switch from £280 to £260 in the UK, and €330 to €270 in other territories. While a price cut alone may not be of any interest the context in which said price cut occurred leaves room to wonder if the standard Switch is long for this world.goombastomp.com
