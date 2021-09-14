CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterbury, CT

United Way of Greater Waterbury kicks off annual fundraising campaign

By Michael Walsh
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESHIRE — Inside the locker rooms of the Cheshire YMCA, volunteers from Thomaston Savings Bank were busy painting. The work was part of the United Way of Greater Waterbury’s Day of Caring, a kickoff to its annual fundraising campaign that allows it to service programs in the communities of Bethlehem, Cheshire, Middlebury, Prospect, Southbury, Thomaston, Waterbury, Watertown, Wolcott and Woodbury.

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thomaston, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Southbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
Society
City
Wolcott, CT
City
Bethlehem, CT
City
Middlebury, CT
Cheshire, CT
Society
City
Watertown, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Cheshire, CT
City
Woodbury, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fundraising#Charity#United Way Of#The Cheshire Ymca#Thomaston Savings Bank#Prospect#Crook#Time
The Hill

White House prepping agencies for possible shutdown

The Biden administration is set to notify federal agencies on Thursday to prepare for a potential government shutdown as the White House makes preparations to mitigate impacts on the pandemic response and other services. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is expected to remind agencies to review plans for...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy