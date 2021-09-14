Shen School Board hears SHS MTSS report

(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah High School is participating in an innovative approach to student support. At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board heard a report on the high school’s Multi-Tiered Support System, or MTSS. Developed by high school instructors following a three-day workshop last May, High School Principal Gayle Allensworth says MTSS establishes different levels of support for kids. Similar to a system already used at the elementary level, MTSS focuses on collective responsibility and learning, and involves the use of collaborative teams to develop a systematic and tiered intervention plan, and uses data to make intervention decisions.