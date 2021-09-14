CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPA to host live event “En Garde Arts ‘Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)’"

By Sarah Pellis
Digital Collegian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State’s Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a live, in-person event titled “En Garde Arts’ ‘Fandango for the Butterflies (and Coyotes)’” on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in Eisenhower Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for University Park students, $42 for adults and $32 for 18 and younger. Tickets are...

