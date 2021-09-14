CPA to host live event “En Garde Arts ‘Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)’"

Description: — Join SEB for a night of nonstop fun with Aux Cord Wars Live! In this competitive game similar to the Instagram Live series "Verzuz", audience members have the chance to control the music by battling playlists to see who plays the littest songs. Winners of the battles will receive CASH PRIZES, and there will also be opportunities for audience members to win prizes by participating in mini games that are played throughout the competition! Hosted by nationally touring entertainer Jay Dukes, this is a fun, unique, and interactive event that you are sure to never forget!! This is an all-inclusive affair so please invite your family and friends to join in on the fun by having them register through the link in the Instagram bio of @ubseb! (Zoom link TBA) *Visit us on social media @ubseb to see the promotional video for this event*

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO