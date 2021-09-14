CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Big E Cashes In Money in the Bank, Wins WWE Championship on WWE Raw

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig E became WWE Champion for the first time in his career on this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Bobby Lashley after cashing in his Money in the Bank. Lashley had already successfully defended his title against Randy Orton moments before, giving the New Day member the perfect opening to capitalize on the "All Mighty." The Lashley/Orton match was originally supposed to take place at Extreme Rules, but WWE bumped the match up to this week's Raw instead (it was explained early in the show that Orton was the one who convinced WWE officials to move the match, citing the influence he has backstage). E then took to Twitter early Monday afternoon and confirmed that he intended on cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Orton, Lashley and E all came face-to-face at the start of the show, which was followed by E antagonizing both men backstage throughout the show.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Makes Major Change To Raw Due To AEW’s Ratings

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was originally set to feature a Raw Tag Team Championship match, but it looks like the match has been pulled from the show. RK-Bro were set to defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against Bobby Lashley and MVP, but WWE has since announced that Randy Orton will be challenging Lashley for the WWE Championship instead.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/20 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Reigns visits Raw and ends up wrestling twice, plus Big E celebrates WWE Title win, Jax vs. Baszler, Orton vs. Styles, Charlotte-Bliss (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Roman Reigns visits Raw and ends up wrestling twice, plus Big E celebrates WWE Title win, Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler, Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles, Charlotte-Bliss, and more.
WWE
411mania.com

Tonight’s WWE RAW Preview: Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton, Big E Teases Cash-In

WWE has revealed its official preview for tonight’s edition of RAW, which will feature Bobby Lashley defending the WWE title against Randy Orton, Damian Priest issuing an open challenge for the US Title, and much more. Here’s the RAW lineup:. * WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley. *...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
PWMania

WWE Announces Surgery For Nia Jax

Nia Jax is currently out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. Monday’s RAW saw Shayna Baszler defeat Jax in singles action, and then snap at ringside and attack Jax before walking away. In an update, Kayla Braxton announced on The Bump this morning that WWE Medical has ruled...
WWE
Popculture

Hulk Hogan Devastated by Death of 'Loyal Friend' and Dog Duke

Hulk Hogan is mourning the loss of his "loyal friend." On Wednesday, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame went to Twitter to announce that his dog Duke died. Hogan showed two photos of Duke and said that he's "so sad" about the loss. Hogan added, "I love you, Duke," at the end of the Tweet.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

1,500+ Fans Reportedly Walk Out On Monday Night Raw Segment

Voting with your shoes? Every now and then, an angle in wrestling just does not click. For one reason or another, there is something that does not work in a story and it can become a problem. You can see these things over and over and it does not make things any easier. That was the case this week again and some fans in the arena made it clear that they were unhappy.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Charlotte Flair
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Championship#Big E#Combat#Bank#Porter Assisted Lashley#Spear#Mitb#Nationwide Arena
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and More

The indictment against WWE over the use of its talent is about to grow louder. The wrestling rumor mill is ablaze this week with speculation that two former world champions, Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, could be joining Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. The...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: MJF’s Parents Apologize For Bringing AEW Star Into Pro Wrestling

As noted earlier, MJF’s parents carried anti-MJF signs to last night’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Nina and Steven Friedman doubled down on why they dislike their son while speaking to a FITE TV reporter inside the arena. A video of the interview can be seen below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar On How Brock Lesnar Is Backstage

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently appeared on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and was asked about working with Brock Lesnar in 2002-2003 while the two were coming up in WWE. Haas praised Lesnar and talked about how he works hard to be the best. Haas also commented on how...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Out Of Action For Undisclosed Amount Of Time

Nia Jax is currently out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. Monday’s RAW saw Shayna Baszler defeat Jax in singles action, and then snap at ringside and attack Jax before walking away. In an update, Kayla Braxton announced on The Bump this morning that WWE Medical has ruled...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy