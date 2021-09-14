CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaching Video NeuroImage: Reflex Facilitation in Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Cover picture for the articleA 41-year-old woman presented with progressive fluctuating lower limb weakness, urinary incontinence, and dry eyes and mouth. Physical examination revealed proximal flaccid tetraparesis (Medical Research Council 4). The patellar reflex was absent, but with postexercise facilitation (video 1). Eyelid and eye movements were normal. Electroneuromyography revealed a presynaptic neuromuscular junction disorder (figure). Antibodies to anti-voltage-gated calcium channels were positive. Periodic cancer screening, including whole-body FDG-PET, was negative during 2 years of follow-up. These findings were consistent with nonparaneoplastic Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome.1 The patient had a good response to IV immunoglobulin. The presence of ascending muscle weakness, autonomic dysfunction, and postexercise facilitation of reflexes should raise suspicion for the diagnosis.

Teaching Video NeuroImage: Pupil-Sparing Infranuclear Third Nerve Palsy Pattern Caused by a Mesencephalic Stroke

A 27-year-old obese woman, a smoker, presented diplopia. She showed ptosis, impaired adduction, supraduction, and infraduction of the left eye with pupil-sparing (figure, A–C and video 1). Brain MRI showed restricted diffusion in the left midbrain, revealing ischemia (figure, D–F). Pupil-sparing third nerve palsy is usually associated with microvascular diabetic ischemia of central fibers in the cisternal segment, but is also related to partial fascicular lesions in brainstem stroke, ophthalmoplegic migraine, and, rarely, aneurysm. Although microvascular and brainstem ischemia have a better prognosis, regardless of pupillary involvement, the investigation is important for secondary stroke prevention, particularly in young patients, as in this case.1,2.
Jeavons Syndrome

Jeavons syndrome (JS), a generalized epilepsy of presumed genetic origin, is characterized by eyelid myoclonia with or without absence seizures.1 EEG paroxysms of high amplitude polyspike discharges (3-6 Hz) lasting for 1-6 seconds induced by eye closure (fixation-off sensitivity) and “intermittent photic stimulation” (photosensitivity) are diagnostic.1 The prevalence of JS among generalized epilepsies is 7.3-12.9%,2 predominantly affecting females age 2-14 years.1 Dysfunction of the alpha generator is the hypothesized pathomechanism.1 The differential includes juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, childhood absence epilepsy, and facial tics.1 Valproic acid and then levetiracetam, clonazepam, and lamotrigine are treatment options.1 Commercially available blue Z1 lenses can also help with photosensitivity.1 Eyelid myoclonia may persist, but photosensitivity can decrease with age.1 The overall prognosis is good.
Teaching NeuroImage: Palindromic Rheumatoid Meningitis: A Tale of 2 Hemispheres

A 61-year-old man presented with right-sided somatosensory seizures and evidence of left-sided pachymeningeal enhancement on a cerebral MRI (figure, A–C). The patient had a seizure 12 years prior. Upon review of the previous MRI, similar inflammatory changes in the contralateral hemisphere were seen (figure, D–E). Serologic and cerebrospinal fluid analysis and a brain PET scan demonstrated no abnormality. Brain biopsy revealed chronic lymphohistiocytic meningitis. His episodic arthropathy prompted rheumatological workup that revealed elevated cyclic citrullinated peptide and rheumatoid factor, suggestive of palindromic rheumatism, with corresponding imaging findings reminiscent of those described with rheumatoid meningitis.1,2 He improved after a brief course of steroids with resolution of meningeal enhancement (figure, F).
Systematic Analysis of Brain MRI Findings in Adaptor Protein Complex 4–Associated Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia

Background and Objectives: AP-4-associated hereditary spastic paraplegia (AP-4-HSP: SPG47, SPG50, SPG51, SPG52) is an emerging cause of childhood-onset hereditary spastic paraplegia and mimic of cerebral palsy. This study aims to define the spectrum of brain MRI findings in AP-4-HSP and to investigate radio-clinical correlations. Results: We define AP-4-HSP as a...
Adverse Childhood Experiences in Patients With Neurologic Disease

Methods: This was a cross-sectional study of adults seen for outpatient neurology follow-up at the University of Pennsylvania. Participants completed the ACE questionnaire, and depression/ anxiety screenings. Healthcare utilization metrics (ED visits, hospitalizations, and outpatient calls) were obtained for all participants. High ACE scores were defined as a score ≥ 4. The prevalence of high ACE scores in our cohort was compared to US historical controls. Statistical associations adjusted for age, gender, and race/ethnicity.
A Landmark Autism Intervention Study Has Shown Dramatically Reduced Diagnosis Rates

We know that for autism, the causes and changes to the brain are happening long before birth. But in a groundbreaking new study, an intervention in infants showing early signs of autism has been able to reduce clinical diagnosis by two-thirds. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) describes a wide-ranging set of conditions affecting a person's social, communication, and motor skills. Diagnosis is based on criteria outlined in the American Psychiatric Association's DSM-5 – such as persistent deficits in social interactions and reciprocating emotions, an absence of interest in friends, repetitive movements or speech, and extreme or unusual reactions to stimuli. "These findings are the...
Subjective Sleep Quality and Sleep Architecture in Patients With Migraine: A Meta-analysis

Objectives: Sleep disturbance is often associated with migraine. However, there is a paucity of research investigating objective and subjective measures of sleep in migraine patients. This meta-analysis aims to determine whether there are differences in subjective sleep quality measured using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), and objective sleep architecture measured using polysomnography between adult and pediatric patients, and healthy controls.
Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
Local boy selected for national Down syndrome awareness video

Noah Miranda’s smile is contagious, and the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) agrees. Noah, a 7-year-old boy with Down syndrome from Woodinville, was chosen to be featured in the NDSS annual New York Times Square video presentation. “Noah’s a real sweetheart,” said his father Vinny Miranda. The NDSS selected a...
Structural MRI Signatures in Genetic Presentations of the Frontotemporal Dementia-Motor Neuron Disease Spectrum

Methods. Sixty-six patients carrying FTLD-related mutations were enrolled, including 44 with pure motor neuron disease (MND) and 22 with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Sixty-one patients with sporadic FTLD (sFTLD) matched for age, sex and disease severity with genetic FTLD (gFTLD) were also included, as well as 52 healthy controls. A whole-brain voxel-based morphometry (VBM) analysis was performed. GM volumes of subcortical and cerebellar structures were obtained.
Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
Meth Mouth

Few methamphetamine users fit the stereotype of the gaunt, twitchy addict. Some users take the drug in plush offices or lavish houses. Some wear suits or even the white coats of the medical profession. But whether a user looks like a CEO, a vagrant, or a soccer mom, there's a chance that the addiction is on display when he or she smiles.
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
If You Have This Milk at Home, Throw It Away Now, Authorities Say

Whether you're adding it to your coffee in the morning or drinking it with your favorite dessert at night, milk is a staple in countless kitchens around the world. Unfortunately, if you're drinking one particular type of milk right now you could be putting your health at risk, authorities warn. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this dairy product from your fridge now.
The Rising, Devastating Trends in Meth Use

The number of overdose deaths involving psychostimulants besides cocaine -- primarily methamphetamine -- increased by 180% in recent years, a cross-sectional study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) found. Using data from both the National Surveys on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) and the National Vital Statistics System...
