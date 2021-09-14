CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Song You Need to Know: Lili Crane, ‘Lemonade’

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Newcastle artist Lili Crane continues to make her mark on the local scene, the stunning musician has unveiled her latest single, with “Lemonade” showcasing her exceptional talents. Having emerged onto the scene back in 2019 with the oddly-prescient “Don’t Take My Mask Off”, Crane has shared a handful of...

