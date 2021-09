Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman have been stunning the food world with their amazing cakes for years on their respective television shows, "Cake Boss" and "Ace of Cakes," as well as their Food Network competition series "Buddy vs. Duff." The third season of the intense bakeoff alone saw the pair create some impressive, viral-worthy confections, including a ghostly pirate ship and an incredible architectural wonder. Therefore, it may come as a bit of a surprise that the latest cake to break the internet wasn't produced by the "Cake Boss" or his longtime rival, but rather TikToker @lara_cakeanything, a.k.a. Lara Mason, who certainly lived up to their social media handle when they created a life-size cake of singer Jason Derulo that's taking social media by storm (via The Awesomer).

13 DAYS AGO