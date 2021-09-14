CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Teaching Video NeuroImage: Pupil-Sparing Infranuclear Third Nerve Palsy Pattern Caused by a Mesencephalic Stroke

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 27-year-old obese woman, a smoker, presented diplopia. She showed ptosis, impaired adduction, supraduction, and infraduction of the left eye with pupil-sparing (figure, A–C and video 1). Brain MRI showed restricted diffusion in the left midbrain, revealing ischemia (figure, D–F). Pupil-sparing third nerve palsy is usually associated with microvascular diabetic ischemia of central fibers in the cisternal segment, but is also related to partial fascicular lesions in brainstem stroke, ophthalmoplegic migraine, and, rarely, aneurysm. Although microvascular and brainstem ischemia have a better prognosis, regardless of pupillary involvement, the investigation is important for secondary stroke prevention, particularly in young patients, as in this case.1,2.

n.neurology.org

Comments / 0

Related
neurology.org

Teaching Video NeuroImage: Reflex Facilitation in Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

A 41-year-old woman presented with progressive fluctuating lower limb weakness, urinary incontinence, and dry eyes and mouth. Physical examination revealed proximal flaccid tetraparesis (Medical Research Council 4). The patellar reflex was absent, but with postexercise facilitation (video 1). Eyelid and eye movements were normal. Electroneuromyography revealed a presynaptic neuromuscular junction disorder (figure). Antibodies to anti-voltage-gated calcium channels were positive. Periodic cancer screening, including whole-body FDG-PET, was negative during 2 years of follow-up. These findings were consistent with nonparaneoplastic Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome.1 The patient had a good response to IV immunoglobulin. The presence of ascending muscle weakness, autonomic dysfunction, and postexercise facilitation of reflexes should raise suspicion for the diagnosis.
MedicalXpress

Cause of neonatal strokes identified

Scientists have discovered an important cause of stroke occurring in the womb or just after birth, paving the way for new treatments. The research identified that a low number of platelets (small blood cells known for enabling clotting) in babies, either in the womb or in newborns, could cause bleeding in the brain. These types of bleeds can lead to fatal strokes or permanent neurological conditions, such as cerebral palsy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palsy#Neuroimage#Stroke#Pupil#Nerve Fibers#Ophthalmoplegic#Neurology Org N
neurology.org

Pearls & Oy-sters: Adult-Onset Alexander Disease With Transient Swelling of the Medulla Oblongata

In adult-onset Alexander disease, the medulla oblongata may swell transiently and atrophy over time. In order to avoid sudden respiratory decompensation, patients with adult-onset Alexander disease should be given anticipatory guidance and undergo periodic laryngoscopy, even if the patient has been stable for a long time. Alexander disease is a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

A Landmark Autism Intervention Study Has Shown Dramatically Reduced Diagnosis Rates

We know that for autism, the causes and changes to the brain are happening long before birth. But in a groundbreaking new study, an intervention in infants showing early signs of autism has been able to reduce clinical diagnosis by two-thirds. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) describes a wide-ranging set of conditions affecting a person's social, communication, and motor skills. Diagnosis is based on criteria outlined in the American Psychiatric Association's DSM-5 – such as persistent deficits in social interactions and reciprocating emotions, an absence of interest in friends, repetitive movements or speech, and extreme or unusual reactions to stimuli. "These findings are the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Clinical Reasoning: A 65-Year-Old Woman With Tremor

A 65-year-old woman was referred to our hospital for the evaluation of tremor, which had initially appeared in her right upper limb 3 years previously and progressed to her left upper limb and head 2 years previously. The tremor was most prominent during movement, but also occurred during rest. The patient felt unsteady when walking, although she denied falling and slowness of movement and symptoms of dysautonomia (e.g., positional lightheadedness, urinary dysfunction). She reported that her short-term memory had worsened and that the tremor intruded on her activities of daily living. The patient reported no medical history or previous trauma, hypoxic insult, or neurotoxic exposure, and no drug or alcohol use. There was no family history of tremor.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Adverse Childhood Experiences in Patients With Neurologic Disease

Methods: This was a cross-sectional study of adults seen for outpatient neurology follow-up at the University of Pennsylvania. Participants completed the ACE questionnaire, and depression/ anxiety screenings. Healthcare utilization metrics (ED visits, hospitalizations, and outpatient calls) were obtained for all participants. High ACE scores were defined as a score ≥ 4. The prevalence of high ACE scores in our cohort was compared to US historical controls. Statistical associations adjusted for age, gender, and race/ethnicity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports eight pregnant mothers have died in last four weeks; 72 unborn babies of COVID moms have died since pandemic began

Mississippi state health officials say eight pregnant Mississippi women have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last four weeks. “It’s been a rough month and a half,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday. “The Delta surge has really been stressful. It’s overwhelmed our health system, and it’s caused a number of deaths.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthday.com

Meth Mouth

Few methamphetamine users fit the stereotype of the gaunt, twitchy addict. Some users take the drug in plush offices or lavish houses. Some wear suits or even the white coats of the medical profession. But whether a user looks like a CEO, a vagrant, or a soccer mom, there's a chance that the addiction is on display when he or she smiles.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It May Be an Early Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) has been in the news recently after actor Christina Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with the illness—but she's far from the only one. MS is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. With that in mind, it's important to be aware of any warning signs. While the manner in which the disease begins is somewhat unpredictable, experts say there are a few symptoms that tend to show up first. And one early sign in particular can appear when you're walking. Read on to see if you've experienced this tell-tale MS sign.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

The Rising, Devastating Trends in Meth Use

The number of overdose deaths involving psychostimulants besides cocaine -- primarily methamphetamine -- increased by 180% in recent years, a cross-sectional study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) found. Using data from both the National Surveys on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) and the National Vital Statistics System...
HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy