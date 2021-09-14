LoL esports: Looks like TSM's Bjergsen is going mid next season
TSM's last season was rather forgettable as the team didn't manage to qualify to World Championship 2021 as TL, 100T and C9 took those honours. Considering this was the inaugural season of Bjergsen as the coach as well as the first one without him in the mid lane, it's hard to say the season was a complete failure. Then again, an organisation of TSM's fame, especially in League of Legends , can hardly be satisfied with anything but the top.www.altchar.com
