Philly Police Investigate Confrontation Between Officer and Woman
Philadelphia police are investigating a confrontation between an officer and a woman that went viral after being posted on social media. Latisha White told NBC10 the incident took place on Wednesday when she was riding a dirt bike on Point Breeze Avenue in South Philadelphia. White said an officer told her she was riding a stolen bike. She told NBC10 she didn’t know it was stolen when she recently bought it.www.nbcphiladelphia.com
