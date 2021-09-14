Police: Floyd County man arrested after shooting into an apartment
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Garrett man was arrested Saturday evening after police say he shot into an apartment. Prestonsburg 911 received multiple calls Saturday night about a man with a gun at the Dixie Housing Complex in the Goble Roberts area of Prestonsburg. Sometime after, the 911 Center also received calls that the man shot the gun into an apartment and ran away. The woman in the apartment was unharmed.www.wsaz.com
