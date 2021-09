High School Sports Scores 9.13.21

Here are highlights from Wednesday in prep sports. Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg: The junior shot an 82 to lead the girls golf team to a first-place finish at the eight-team Dells Invite at Christmas Mountain Golf Course. Johnson beat the second-place finisher by three shots. Reedsburg and Baraboo each shot scores of 374, but Reedsburg won on a tiebreaker determined by the best team score on the highest handicap hole of the front nine. Caroline Lewison shot an 89 to lead Baraboo.

