CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

After ‘dissecting’ horror film, Packers coaches hope defense will ‘be better for it’

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
Digital Courier
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur said he didn’t do anything differently with his defensive coaching staff on Monday in the wake of a horrendous defensive performance in a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints a day earlier. The Green Bay Packers coach said it’s standard operating procedure for him...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Packers GM Uses 1 Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers Conversations

One of the biggest talking points of the 2021 NFL offseason was the state of the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. With that storm successfully navigated, Gutekunst has revealed some of the conversations he’s had with Rodgers. Speaking to the media on Wednesday,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Horror Film#Coaching#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Clear Message For Everyone

Aaron Rodgers sent a clear message to the football world on his Instagram Story on Wednesday evening. The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback was the subject of a lot of speculation this offseason. Rodgers was rumored to want a trade and there was plenty of speculation about the reason why. Some suggested that Rodgers’ relationship with head coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t the greatest.
NFL
FanSided

Packers give Aaron Rodgers wideout help with roster move ahead of Monday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers elevate WR Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad in advance of a Monday Night Football match versus the Detroit Lions. After an unexpected blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Green Bay Packers are poised for a comeback against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. To offer Rodgers more passing options, the Packers have elevated Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to the starting roster.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Run Defense vs. Packers Rushing Attack

The New Orleans Saints start off the 2021 regular season with a showdown against a fellow NFC contender, the Green Bay Packers. Originally scheduled to be played in the Ceasars Superdome, damage to the region from Hurricane Ida caused the game to be moved to Jacksonville. New Orleans won their...
NFL
Daily Tribune

What to expect from the Packers defense this year

With new defensive coordinator Joe Barry, the Packer's defense is a big question mark. Will they do everything to stop the run and run the risk of Jameis Winston having a big game?
NFL
Chippewa Herald

Grading the Packers: Offense, defense, coaching get failing marks after loss to the Saints

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance Sunday afternoon in their 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Aaron Rodgers registered a 36.8 passer rating, his fourth-lowest in a game he started during his long career. After a promising start to the Packers’ second series of the game, Rodgers took a sack for an 11-yard loss on first down. Defensive end Marcus Davenport closed quickly, but Rodgers needs to throw the ball away in that situation. He made an even worse decision on the opening drive of the second half, throwing a pick in the red zone to end a promising drive with the Packers down by two touchdowns. Rodgers didn’t throw an interception until Week 6 in 2020. Rodgers was under heavy pressure at times but said after the game that he thought the offensive line played fine.
NFL
FanSided

Packers roster breakdown: Analyzing defense position by position

Breaking down the Packers’ defense position by position. Joe Barry enters his first season with the Green Bay Packers, looking to finally get this defense over the hump. For years now the front office has dedicated premium draft capital and more recently, money in free agency to the defensive side of the ball, yielding mediocre results.
NFL
WSAW

Packers defense non-existent in loss to Saints

JACKSONVILLE (WSAW) -The Packers offensive struggles in their blowout loss to the Saints was a surprise, given how good that unit was throughout 2020. The defense was every bit as bad in the opener though, giving up 38 points and five touchdown passes to new Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy