Gold rating for UH West Oʻahu Administration and Health Sciences building

A new addition to the lobby of the Administration and Health Sciences (AHS) Building at the University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu is as aesthetic as it is exceptional. The glass plaque from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) indicates the AHS Building’s noteworthy Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership, and the most widely used green building rating system in the world. “The significance here is that the project exceeds the UH criteria for new buildings to strive to meet LEED Silver,” said Bonnie Arakawa, director of planning, facilities, capital improvement project and land at UH West Oʻahu. “The goal is to develop buildings in a way that will address sustainability from the design, maintenance and fiscal standpoints in both the short- and long-terms. Reaching gold was a byproduct of that effort.”