CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tesla Taking Norway By Storm

torquenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has recently been selling its electric vehicles in Norway. The result is Tesla surging to the leader in electric vehicle sales in Norway, in just a few short months. Let's take a look at how this is happening. Strong Sales In Norway for Tesla. I've been following the Twitter...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

How To Get Fired At Tesla

Ever wonder what kind of rules govern Tesla employees and how the business is run? Here’s your chance for a peek at how Musk runs Tesla and what it means to his employees. For anyone who has ever worked in Corporate America, Happy Hour war stories of “How your day went” shares a typical theme of being overworked, being underpaid, being underappreciated; and, being under the thumb of an incompetent or hard-nosed manager who’s idea of motivating workers is saying, “Don’t work smarter---work harder.”
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Add new comment

Serious Competition Arise for the Tesla Semi in Europe. A potentially significant new player has emerged in the Semi-trailer truck arena, which could prove to be significant competition for the Tesla Semi. The company Futuricum (www.futuricum.com) has just presented in society a new Semi Truck that, in fact, has just broken a Guiness record in "Greatest distance by electric rigid truck, single charge".
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Dan Ives Reiterates $1,000 Price Target on Tesla Stock

Dan Ives, an analysts who has been covering Tesla stock and even been critical of Tesla is reiterating a $1,000 price target for Tesla. He says this is due to the large demand for electric vehicles. Let's take a look at this more. Dan Ives, an analysts for Tesla, has...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
insideevs.com

Norway: Tesla Model Y Already At 2,500 Registrations In September

The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y is the lone leader of the Norwegian market in the first half of September. According to the new car registration numbers, provided by elbilstatistikk.no, almost 2,600 Model Y were registered in the first 17 days and about 3,900 total year-to-date (including over 1,300 in August).
CARS
torquenews.com

Report: Vaporware Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Delayed Until 2023

A leading electric vehicle advocacy publication cites un-named sources as saying the imaginary Tesla Cybertruck won’t be delivered until 2023. It was November of 2019, nearly two years ago, that Tesla held its launch event for the imaginary Cybertruck. Chief public relations officer for the company, Elon Musk, was the ringmaster. A cadre of minions dressed in black and wearing boots and long black jackets (in sunny California, indoors) was on hand to help demonstrate the awesomeness of this latest Tesla vehicle. What looked like a guillotine was on stage, and the highlight of the event was the chief minion throwing things at the Cybertruck to show off the bulletproof windows, which promptly shattered. It was all so promising, sad, and weird. Why the event was not held at Burning Man is the only real question.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk shares brutally honest take on Dems’ revised EV proposal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared a brutally honest take on the US Democrats’ revised EV tax credit proposal, which happens to be heavily pro-union. Musk did not hold back on his criticism, stating that the revisions were likely written by lobbyists who do not have American taxpayers’ best interests at heart. In a way, Musk’s critique is quite valid, considering that Tesla’s two best-selling cars are also recognized as two of the most American-made vehicles in the country today.
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Tesla Model S Plaid takes top time at Nurburgring from Taycan

Elon Musk said at the Tesla Model S Plaid's reveal that the company might take the car back to the Nürburgring Nordschleife to set a lap time. Well, now it has, and it's fast enough to dethrone its arch-rival, the Porsche Taycan, making Tesla the fastest electric sedan at the track.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giga Berlin#Giga Shanghai#Twitter#Suv#European#The Future Fund#Fsd#Ev#Tsla#Linkedin#Torque News
CNBC

Flying cars in 2024? This tech CEO says it's commercially possible

Flying cars could be commercially available in 2024, but rules for managing this form of air traffic are still a concern, said Hugh Martin, chief executive officer of Lacuna Technologies. Some people will be able to afford flying cars, but most people will likely still travel on the road in...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
torquenews.com

New Subaru Forester And Crosstrek Begin Rolling Off Assembly Lines Today

The 2022 Subaru Forester and Subaru Crosstrek production restarted today after a twelve-day shutdown. When will the new models arrive in the U.S.?. Subaru of America announced the 2022 Subaru Forester last week, but when can customers buy the newly-refreshed compact SUV? Subaru Corporation has been hit hard with the global microchip shortage and shut down the plant in Gunma, Japan, that manufactures the Forester, Crosstrek, WRX, WRX STI, and BRZ models. The plant was dark for twelve days, from September 7 through 22, 2021.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Megapack and Solar to Help Fight Climate Change

Helping fight the awful effects of climate change, clearly caused by the extended use of fossil fuels over the last century and a half, is not so simple. It might sound like a huge exaggeration, but Tesla Megapacks can actually help any National, Regional, State or Municipal government around the world to produce, store and distribute clean and renewable energy in a reliable way: battery packs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy