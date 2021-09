Westfield resident Chris Beavers’ business name is H.H.H. Coaching. It’s a fitting name, using the initials of his children, because one of the main reasons he started the ActionCOACH franchise is to be closer to his family and not travel constantly like he had in the past. Beavers and his wife, Carolyn, have three children, son Hayden, 12, and daughters Harper, 3, and Harlow, 2.