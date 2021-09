The Sacred Heart men were picked fifth in the Atlantic Hockey preseason coaches poll, the conference announced Tuesday. Three-time defending regular-season champion American International received first-place votes from each of the other nine coaches, who could not include their own teams on their ballots; Canisius, which got the AIC first-place vote, finished second with 72 points, 18 behind AIC, followed by Army with 69 and RIT with 64. Sacred Heart received 63.

2 DAYS AGO