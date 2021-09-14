CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Met Gala Makes Big Return Following Pandemic Hiatus

By Ali Bauman
CBS New York
CBS New York
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0317_0bvCw4IA00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was one of fashion’s biggest nights.

The annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art returned Monday night after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman had a front-row seat to all the looks on the Met steps.

PHOTOS : 2021 Met Gala Arrivals: A Lexicon Of Fashion

The Met Gala began with a bang from the Brooklyn United Marching Band, and from there the steps became a who’s who of fashion, movies and music.

“I’m nervous. I’m not gonna lie. It’s like … we were shut down for so long and then to come back on such a huge red carpet,” actress Megan Fox said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPoQm_0bvCw4IA00

Megan Fox attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

“I’m super excited. I’m super star struck by everybody. I can’t believe I’m here. A girl from Houston, Texas. I’m like, we made it!” rapper Megan Thee Stallion added.

The theme for the show was celebrating American fashion and the guests understood the assignment.

“For me, it’s showing up and looking gorgeous,” poet Amanda Gorman said.

“Kind of cowboy the American dream, I would say,” singer Maluma said of her outfit.

“I thought about the most iconic American designer for me, who like influenced the way I saw Black Americans in pop culture and that was Tommy Hilfiger,” playwright Jeremy O. Harris said.

Some interpretations were more spelled out than others.

“I’m wearing the colors of the suffrage movement and the green of the ERA and making a fashion statement that we need to get it done,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney said.

“We asked what does it mean to be two working class women showing up to the Met, so we decided if we going to do it, send this message and say tax the rich,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez added.

Even Mayor Bill de Blasio made his first appearance.

Red, white and blue were the colors of the night, as was anything sparkly, with the exception of Kim Kardashian, who came in all-black everything.

FLASHBACK : Met Gala Goes Virtual, But That Doesn’t Put A Damper On The Pageantry

Hosts Billie Eilish and Naomi Osaka stunned in their larger-than-life outfits and Lil Nas X shut down the steps with his costume changes.

“We are trying to be beautiful and colorful and look forward,” designer Diane von Furstenberg said.

The Met Gala marked the opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the first part of a two-part exhibition. It uses the organizing principle of a patchwork quilt to show the different facets of American design.

There are 100 ensembles, most of them from emerging designers.

“Seventy percent of the exhibition represents the future of American fashion,” Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said.

The guest list was hand-picked by Wintour and, if invited, tickets cost $35,000 apiece.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Kerry Washington’s Silky Corset Gown Elevates One of 2021’s Biggest Trends at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington turned one of 2021’s biggest trends into a red carpet moment at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards. The “Scandal” actress tapped Law roach to help her style her ensemble for the evening, arriving at the show in Los Angeles in glam attire. The look, custom courtesy of Etro, featured a cowl neck, floor-sweeping hem and a cinched corset waist; the entirety of the design was formed from a silky glacier blue fabric for a glam appeal. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Megan Thee Stallion Looks Like An Old Hollywood Star At The Met Gala

Texas girls do it better, and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 Met Gala look proved that for any doubters. The Houston native fit right in on the red carpet in New York City on Sept. 13 and slayed on the steps of the Met Museum. From the first glance eagle-eyed fans got of the “Savage” singer’s look outside of the Mark Hotel to her finally arriving on the red carpet, her look turned heads wherever she went.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Makes Her Met Gala Debut

Ella Emhoff is definitely solidifying herself as a fashion it girl. The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris made her Met Gala debut on Monday. Emhoff, whose father is Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Adidas by Stella McCartney. The 22-year-old rocked a red diamond mesh body suit with red high-shine trousers, which she paired with Adidas by Stella McCartney Earthlight trainers embellished with red diamonds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
City
Brooklyn, NY
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Anna Wintour
abc17news.com

Met Gala returns in style with Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rihanna

NEW YORK (AP) — For what was billed as a “mini Met Gala,” Monday’s fundraiser at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art brought out big names and bold fashion. Billie Eilish went full glam at Monday’s Met Gala in an Old Hollywood peachy ball gown by Oscar de la Renta with a full train and plunging neckline. Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair, while another co-host, Timothée Chalamet went with casual white silk joggers, short jacket and matching Converse sneakers. Rihanna, ever the Met Gala queen, showed up late in a huge black Balenciaga look. With a theme of American independence, celebrity looks are as far flung as usual.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Met Gala "In America" Returns For First Time Since 2019

(New York, NY) -- Stars turned heads at the Met Gala following a brief, pandemic-induced hiatus. Guests, including Gen Z co-hosts Billie Eilish, tennis star Naomi Osaka, poet laureate Amanda Gorman and actor Timothee Chalamet, had to produce vaccine cards. But they also produced memorable fashion statements with Eilish as a Marilyn Monroe lookalike and fellow pop star Lil Nas X in a sparkling gold bodysuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

Was It An Appropriate Time For The Met Gala To Return? Not According To Indya Moore

Black Lives Matters protesters were arrested outside of the star-studded event. Following this year’s Met Gala, Indya Moore reflected on their experience attending for the first time, and it wasn’t the Cinderella story that most may assume it to be. Throughout the last two years, we’ve experienced a lot of trauma as Black people and people of color — fighting tirelessly for justice and respect. Not to mention, the nationwide Coronavirus pandemic. Although public outings have resumed and Covid-19 restrictions have gradually lifted, was it really an appropriate time for the Met Gala to return?
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#American Fashion#Cbs2#Wireimage#Black Americans#Era
thebrag.com

The Met Gala returns: a look at some of its most awkward moments ever

The biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala, returns tonight after one year away due to COVID-19 and expect the usual mix of style and shock. It might be the most stylish night of the year but that doesn’t mean awkwardness can’t ensue. You almost certainly saw the seating chart for this year’s Gala that went viral last month: it showed some hilariously uncomfortable table seating arrangements, including James Charles sandwiched between The Weeknd and Idris Elba, Tom Brady opposite Lady Gaga, and Timothée Chalamet living it up beside Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande. It turned out, to utter collective sadness, to be a hoax.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tyla

Met Gala Boss Defends $50,000 A Ticket Meal Following Backlash

After actress Keke Palmer shared photos of the food served at the Met Gala, which had social media users comparing it to "prison" or the train wreck that was the Fyre Festival, the Met Gala chef curator has defended the quality of the meal. Palmer posted the photo with the...
RECIPES
ETOnline.com

Oliva Rodrigo Makes Met Gala Debut In Black Bodysuit After Big Night at MTV VMAs

Welcome to the Met Ball, Olivia Rodrigo! The "Drivers License" singer made her Met Gala debut on Monday. Rodrigo arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a bodysuit by Saint Laurent. As the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star told Vogue, she wanted to go with a punk vibe to honor her love of American punk music.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Kim Kardashian’s Viral Met Gala Look Can Be Your Next Halloween Costume

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. People have been recreating Kim Kardashian’s statement Met Gala looks ever since her first appearance on the star-studded steps in 2013. But unlike her ultra-tight Thierry Mugler gown of 2019 or her now-iconic Givenchy maternity dress years earlier, the all-black Balenciaga bodysuit she donned on this year’s carpet is easier than ever to replicate for Halloween — even if it isn’t haute couture. In fact,...
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy