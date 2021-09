Billie Eilish has called for an end to speculation over her sexuality, saying that it is no one “else’s business”.The 19-year-old singer faced criticism earlier this year after social media users accused her of “queerbaiting” by hinting that she may be part of the LGBTQ+ community as a way of marketing her new single, “Lost Cause”.Eilish had posted behind-the-scenes photographs from the music video, which featured her dancing with a group of girls, to Instagram with the caption: “I love girls.”In a new interview with Elle, Eilish discussed the scrutiny she faces online, including over who she dates and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO