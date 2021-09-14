Barrick Eyes New Mines, Not Deals, for Future Growth

Dell Technologies Inc. offered a series of long-term guidance figures ahead of an analyst-day event Thursday. At the event, Dell plans to announce that it expects compound annual revenue growth of 3% to 4% through fiscal 2026, as well as compound annual growth in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of at least 6% in the same span, according to a release. The company also intends to announce its expectation for net income to adjusted free-cash flow conversion of at least 100% during this span. Dell plans to announce the approval of a share-buyback program of up to $5 billion...

