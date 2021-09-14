CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Sweet Masked Kiss After He Joined Her at the Met Gala

 9 days ago

Jennifer Lopez had her own moment on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, but she still got to cuddle with Ben Affleck soon enough. After Jennifer walked the carpet alone while wearing a…

centralrecorder.com

Jennifer Garner Reacts To Rumours Surrounding Ben Affleck Dating J-Lo

Recent reports claim that Jennifer Garner isn’t happy about the rumors floating around that Ben Affleck is planning to propose to Jennifer Lopez. Garner and Affleck may have divorced in 2018, but reports insist Garner isn’t ready to let Affleck go. And now that the word on the street is...
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Looks More Regal Than Ever As She Arrives At D&G Party In Venice – Watch

Queen vibes! Jennifer Lopez arrived to D&G’s epic Venice soirée in an ensemble fit for royalty, right down to her sparkly tiara. Jennifer Lopez, 52, just reminded the world why she’s as fashion icon. The “Jenny From The Block” singer arrived to Dolce & Gabbana’s epic gala in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 28 in a show stopping ensemble fit for royalty. J.Lo looked like a queen in a green silk floral cape over top a black baroque floral pant and bedazzled crystal crop top. She topped her pulled back hair with an epic tiara, finishing the look with a sparkly pair of platform jeweled sandals and a woven handbag.
Effingham Radio

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Left Price Tag On Dolce & Gabbana Cape

Jennifer Lopez has gone viral because a major fashion don't. J. Lo went viral on Tuesday (August 31st) after being photographed while attending the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Mood fashion show in Venice, Italy. The reason Jennifer made headlines is because the tag to her Dolce & Gabbana cape was...
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez marks special family celebration with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez has a close-knit family, and over the weekend she marked a special celebration with them. The star's niece Lucie turned 13 and was joined by her famous aunt and cousins as she marked her big day in New York. J-Lo's daughter Emme was among those who attended Lucie's...
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lopez stuns in jaw dropping lace-up outfit at the VMAs

While Jennifer Lopez didn't walk the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, she was still a fashion stand-out from the evening. Presenting an award for song of the year, which ultimately went to "Drivers License" singer Olivia Rodrigo, the 52-year-old pop diva showed off her tone physique in a lace-up top split down the middle worn with a matching skirt that was laced-up on each leg. The ensemble was by designer David Koma.
Page Six

Ben Affleck plays Instagram boyfriend for Jennifer Lopez at Bronx event

Ben Affleck was the ultimate Instagram boyfriend Sunday as he recorded Jennifer Lopez at an event in the Bronx following their quick trip to Italy, onlookers exclusively told Page Six. The couple flew in from the Venice Film Festival, where they made their red carpet debut Friday, to visit the...
AOL Corp

Watch J.Lo’s mom make an appearance in Ben Affleck’s new ad

We're betting Jennifer Lopez is getting a kick out of rumored beau Ben Affleck's new commercial for the iGaming gambling app WynnBET. That's because J.Lo's mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, makes a hilarious cameo in the ad, which was directed by Affleck. The spot also features appearances by former basketball pro Shaquille O'Neal and “Nine Perfect Strangers” star Melvin Gregg.
Digital Courier

Ben Affleck lavishes Jennifer Lopez with praise

Ben Affleck has praised girlfriend Jennifer Lopez for her “effect on the world”. The 48-year-old actor says he’s in “awe” of his partner who he “can only stand by and admire with respect”. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a...
flickprime.com

Ben Affleck gushes about girlfriend Jennifer Lopez; Says he is in ‘awe’ of her

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines ever for the reason that duo rekindled their romance earlier this 12 months. The couple earlier this month additionally made their crimson carpet debut on the Venice Film Festival. Affleck in considered one of his current interviews mentioned that he was in awe on the impact that Jennifer Lopez had on the world.
CinemaBlend

Ben Affleck And JLo Kissing At The Met Gala Is A Stark Reminder Of How Long The Pandemic's Dragged On

It’s been months of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dominating headlines with their whirlwind and rekindled romance. This week, the two attended the Met Gala together, with JLo rocking a Wild West-friendly Ralph Lauren number. The two also took some red carpet photos, one of which had Ben and Jen kissing through their masks and it was that moment that stood out and really made me think about how long the pandemic has dragged on.
uncrazed.com

Ben Affleck Protects Jennifer Lopez From Physically Aggressive Fan

Ben Affleck was pictured confronting a fan who became overly physical in his attempts to take a photo with Jennifer Lopez. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday as the newly public couple walked through Marco Polo Airport in Venice, Italy. A man appeared to swoop in on the pair as...
