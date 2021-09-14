See Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Sweet Masked Kiss After He Joined Her at the Met Gala

Queen vibes! Jennifer Lopez arrived to D&G’s epic Venice soirée in an ensemble fit for royalty, right down to her sparkly tiara. Jennifer Lopez, 52, just reminded the world why she’s as fashion icon. The “Jenny From The Block” singer arrived to Dolce & Gabbana’s epic gala in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 28 in a show stopping ensemble fit for royalty. J.Lo looked like a queen in a green silk floral cape over top a black baroque floral pant and bedazzled crystal crop top. She topped her pulled back hair with an epic tiara, finishing the look with a sparkly pair of platform jeweled sandals and a woven handbag.
Comments / 0