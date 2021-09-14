Parents Show Up In Droves To Lewisville ISD School Board Meeting To Share Opinions On Masks
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of parents addressed the Lewisville ISD school board Monday night, Sept. 13, about an issue that wasn’t even on the agenda: Masks. As a family practice physician, Dr. Joseph Patrick Santiago said he has been watching the effect the COVID-19 delta variant is having on his community closely. “I’ve been tracking pediatric cases and we’ve literally had a doubling of the number of pediatric COVID cases in Denton County since the start of school on August 11th,” he said.denton.bubblelife.com
