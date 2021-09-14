CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewisville, TX

Parents Show Up In Droves To Lewisville ISD School Board Meeting To Share Opinions On Masks

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of parents addressed the Lewisville ISD school board Monday night, Sept. 13, about an issue that wasn’t even on the agenda: Masks. As a family practice physician, Dr. Joseph Patrick Santiago said he has been watching the effect the COVID-19 delta variant is having on his community closely. “I’ve been tracking pediatric cases and we’ve literally had a doubling of the number of pediatric COVID cases in Denton County since the start of school on August 11th,” he said.

denton.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

CI Nation roundup: Round Rock ISD trustees considered for censuring; New Caney ISD addresses allegations of student with gun at campus event and more top stories

Take a look at the top five trending stories across all of Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas as of Sept. 23. Note: The following stories were published between Sept. 20-21. Central Texas. "Several Board members have requested that the censure of trustees Bone and Weston be added to a board...
EDUCATION
DFW Community News

Irving ISD Partners With The Holdsworth Center

Irving ISD will partner with The Holdsworth Center, an Austin-based nonprofit, to strengthen its bench of great aspiring principals and support the superintendent’s leadership through two new, 18-month programs – the Holdsworth Leadership Collaborative and the Superintendent Leadership Program. Irving is among the first 14 districts across the state invited...
IRVING, TX
DFW Community News

Temporary Mask Requirement Ends after Friday, September 24

Per Plano ISD Board action, the use of face masks is temporarily required for all students, staff and visitors indoors at all Plano ISD facilities from August 26 through September 24, 2021. This is aligned with the universal indoor masking recommendation for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status (Centers for Disease Control – CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics – AAP).
PLANO, TX
DFW Community News

Mask On, Mask Off

After the mask mandate officially ended on March 10 in the previous school year, there were plenty of questions among the students about mask requirements for this year. This year the Allen ISD school board has decided to leave it up to the student’s discretion. There are plenty of students who wear masks as well as many who don’t.
ALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Government
Lewisville, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Denton County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Denton County, TX
Health
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Government
Denton County, TX
Education
County
Denton County, TX
Local
Texas Education
Lewisville, TX
Education
DFW Community News

Rockwall County Emergency Management partners with Royse City ISD and My Labs Direct to provide FREE COVID-19 testing

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 22, 2021) Rockwall County Emergency Management has partnered with Royse City ISD and My Labs Direct to provide FREE COVID-19 testing for residents (no residency requirements). My Labs Direct files administration fees to the insurance company but there is NO COST to the patient. No one will be denied testing due to insurance coverage. Results are guaranteed within 24 hours but often come the same day.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
DFW Community News

North Texas Giving Day

September 23 is North Texas Giving Day! North Texas Giving Day, an initiative of the Communities Foundation of Texas, is a one-day giving extravaganza for the North Texas region. More than 20 Cedar Hill nonprofit organizations participate and receive matching or bonus funds based on your contributions. Find an organization to support at northtexasgivingday.org.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
DFW Community News

These 10 wellness and health nonprofits are making a difference in North Texas- and you can, too!

NTXGivingDay.org giving is OPEN now through September 23, and we’re spotlighting local NTX Giving Day registered nonprofits serving residents of Collin County. For some, health and wellness services can be hard to come by. Thanks to these organizations, all individuals throughout Collin County and North Texas can gain access to health and wellness services. With a commitment to quality healthcare and a passion for serving those in need, these nonprofits help individuals make their health and well-being a priority.
TEXAS STATE
DFW Community News

National Quesadilla Day – Saturday, Sept. 25

Dillas will donate a meal to Minnie’s Food Pantry for every Dilla purchased!. Donate more – add a Minnie’s Meal to your order!. Valid at the following locations: Plano, Frisco, McKinney, and Denton. *Offer valid dine-in, drive-thru and takeout. No online or delivery. Regular size only. Limit one per customer.
PLANO, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
64K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy