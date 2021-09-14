Parents Show Up In Droves To Lewisville ISD School Board Meeting To Share Opinions On Masks

NTXGivingDay.org giving is OPEN now through September 23, and we’re spotlighting local NTX Giving Day registered nonprofits serving residents of Collin County. For some, health and wellness services can be hard to come by. Thanks to these organizations, all individuals throughout Collin County and North Texas can gain access to health and wellness services. With a commitment to quality healthcare and a passion for serving those in need, these nonprofits help individuals make their health and well-being a priority.

