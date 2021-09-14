CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Opinions or Options: An Honest View of Windows versus Linux

By Darian Catron
linuxtoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA war is going on in my house. Yes, that’s right. I call it “The War of O.S.’s.” My wife prefers Mac. My son is clan Microsoft. And I come from the foreign land of Linux. However, in recent years, we have called a truce. I don’t bring up why I think Linux is better and they don’t try to sell me on why it’s not. As long as we keep to the treaty, there is peace at the Catron household. Well, maybe it’s not quite that bad.

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Why Linux Is More Accessible Than Windows and macOS

Artificial intelligence and IoT implementations in various gadgets are paving the way towards an easier tomorrow, especially for differently-abled people. Voice recognition technology has grown leaps and bounds, while facial recognition continues to make device access easier for differently-abled people. Linux is usually considered to be a complicated OS. On...
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

New start menu sign-in options in Windows 11 Build 22458

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Windows 11 Insider Build 22458 is here, and it brings many bug fixes and...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

15 Practical Examples of ‘echo’ Command in Linux

The echo command is one of the most commonly and widely used built-in commands for Linux bash and C shells, typically used in a scripting language and batch files to display a line of text/string on standard output or a file. Learn more about echo command here.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux
mspoweruser.com

Hackers are testing techniques for using Windows Subsystem for Linux to hack PCs

BlackLotusLabs reports that hackers have started developing and testing methods of using Microsoft’s Windows Subsystem for Linux, which offers a Linux command shell for Windows PCs, to compromise Windows installations. The security company has found several samples of the new technology in the wild, though they are not fully developed...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
linuxtoday.com

Hackers Alter Cobalt Strike Beacon to Target Linux Environments

A significant part of hacking consists of diverting the function of existing systems and software, and hackers often use legitimate security tools to perform cyber attacks. Pentesting tool Cobalt Strike has been one such target, but what happened recently with a Red Hat Linux version of the Cobalt Strike Beacon is worthy of note. According to cybersecurity researchers, it could be the work of an advanced threat actor. Learn about the recent attack here.
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

Researchers Find Malware Hiding in Windows Subsystem for Linux

Black Lotus Labs revealed on Thursday that it's discovered new malware that uses the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) to avoid being detected by security tools. WSL debuted in 2016 alongside the Windows 10 Anniversary Update as a way to access GNU and Linux tools without having to boot into a different operating system. It didn't originally provide true access to the Linux kernel—it used a compatible kernel developed by Microsoft—but that changed when WSL 2 arrived in June 2019.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

GNOME Subtitles Editor Gets a Major Update

If you have never heard of GNOME Subtitles before, let me tell you that it’s a powerful subtitle editor for the Linux desktop, supporting most common text-based subtitle formats and offering features like subtitle translation, synchronization of times and frames, as well as built-in video previewing. The new release, GNOME...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Ventoy Now Available With GUI

Ventoy is an open source tool for creating bootable USB drives. It was originally released as a command line program. A web UI was introduced later in March this year, but it wasn’t really functional or easy to use. These days the developers have announced the first version of Ventoy with a native Linux GUI. Learn more about the new release here.
SOFTWARE
rekkerd.org

Bespoke: Free modular DAW for Mac, Windows, and Linux

Ryan Challinor has released version 1.0.0 of the Bespoke modular synthesizer instrument for Mac, Windows, and Linux. Bespoke is a software modular synthesizer. It contains a bunch of modules, which you can connect together to create sounds. Bespoke is like a DAW* in some ways, but with less of a...
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

FIX: Your channel options will be limited Windows 11 error

The Your channel options will be limited text appears due to Microsoft's recent security restrictions in Windows 11. This means that you cannot download the Windows 11 Preview build from dev and beta release channels if you don't have at least Intel 6th Gen or Ryzen 1000 processors. You can...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Modifying the Linux kernel – adding new Syscalls #Linux

The Coding Kaiser blog discusses how to modify the Linux kernel, add unique system calls and finally build the kernel with the added functionality. The functionality we are about to add is called process weights. As the name suggests, we will assign every process a weight that will represent how...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

SparkyLinux 2021.09 Released Based on Debian 12 “Bookworm”

The SparkyLinux project has developed a lightweight distribution based on Debian, called SparkyLinux 2021.09. The Sparky team has published a new update to the distribution’s semi-rolling branch, which presents users with software from Debian’s development “Bookworm” branch. Learn more about the new release here.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Attackers Exploit OMIGOD Flaw in Azure Despite Microsoft Fixes

Cybercriminals are targeting Linux-based servers running Microsoft’s Azure public cloud environment that are vulnerable to flaws, after Microsoft didn’t automatically apply a patch on affected clients in its infrastructure. According to cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, the attacks began the night of Sept. 16 after a proof-of-concept exploit was published earlier...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Merge Multiple PDF Files into One PDF in Linux

PDF, or Portable Document Format files, have more to offer to users apart from the obvious advantages of being easily printable and shareable over a network. There are also ways to manage and consolidate several PDF files in one location. In this tutorial, learn how to merge multiple PDF files into one PDF in Linux.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy