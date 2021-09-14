CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

LETTER: Airport's passenger area is a disgrace

yoursun.com
 9 days ago

Recently there have been articles in the newspaper regarding the airport budget and what to do with the money that is available to improve the airport. After reading these articles it seems that the general feeling of the commission is that the passenger areas of the airport are fine for now, but that what is needed is a new area to store fuel as flights will increase in the future.

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Spirit passengers at McCarran Airport face long delay after aircraft incident

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Passengers on board a Spirit Airlines flight set to leave Las Vegas Tuesday night faced a long delay following a problem with their aircraft. According to a McCarran International Airport spokesperson, Spirit Airlines flight 334, which was bound for Pittsburgh, was set to depart at 9:40 p.m. But after the plane left the gate, it was forced to return to the gate and an aircraft incident alert was issued due to a "hot brake" on the plane.
LAS VEGAS, NV
myrgv.com

On Board: Brownsville airport adds passenger boarding bridges

There’s something new at the Brownsville-South Padre International Airport to go along with the new airfield. The airport has new passenger boarding bridges that make it easier to transfer passengers from the airport terminal to the airplane and vice versa. The airport received the new passenger boarding bridges last year...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disgrace#In The Rain#In The Future#1900s#Rise Up#Allegiant
sarasotamagazine.com

SRQ Airport Breaks Calendar Year Passenger Record

The number of passengers traveling through Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in the first eight months of 2021 was 2,034,538—which broke the all-time calendar year record of 2,010,304 set in 1990. In the month of August, passenger traffic at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport totaled 247,900. Compared to August 2020,...
SARASOTA, FL
Ozarks First.com

9/11 impacts airport security, aircraft usage, and total passengers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Airports looked different on 9/11 and several days after. For the Springfield-Branson National Airport, the next flight out was 4 days after the attack. Many describe those 4 days at the airport as a ghost town. “It just went from a full blown commercial airport busy to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News On 6

Will Rogers World Airport Opens New Terminal For Passenger Use On Wednesday

Wednesday morning, the new checkpoint and terminal is opening to its first passengers at Will Rogers World Airport. All Delta, Frontier and Southwest passengers will be able to use the new checkpoint on Wednesday. All other pre-check and standard passengers will have to use the old one until later in the week.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Summary of passenger traffic at Katowice Airport in August 2021

August 2021 was the best month for Katowice Airport in the area of passenger traffic since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. During the eighth month of 2021, 488.948 passengers – 228.640 more (+87.8%) in comparison with the same time period in 2020 – travelled from Katowice Airport. 202.347 travellers – 48.300 more (+31.3%) than last year – travelled on regular flights handled by Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines and Lufthansa. In August 2021, the following regular routes were the most popular: Dortmund (19.3k passengers), London-Luton (13.0k), Burgas (11.4k), Athens (7.8k) and London-Stansted (7.6k). When it comes to charter flights, 285.958 passengers – 180.211 more (+170.4%) than last year – were handled. The most popular charter destinations in August were: Antalya (57.4k passengers), Rhodes (19.7k), Zakynthos (17.3k), Heraklion (16.6k) and Hurghada (16.5k). On 1 August 2021 (Sunday), the highest number of passengers handled in a single day was noted at Katowice Airport; on that day, 19.715 travellers were served. In comparison, the best daily result in the history of the airport – 25.476 passengers – was achieved on 28 June 2018. In August 2021, 4.268 aircraft take-offs and landings – 1.338 more (+45.7%) than last year – took place.
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

Summer Holiday Travel Boosts Passenger Numbers at Frankfurt Airport

A comparison with August 2019 shows that FRA’s passenger traffic in the reporting month (down 51.3 percent) nearly reached half the pre-pandemic level.1 About 12.7 million passengers flew via Frankfurt in the January-to-August 2021 period – with the summer holiday season (June to August) accounting for some 8 million passengers alone. During the first eight months of 2021, FRA’s passenger traffic declined by 15.3 percent year-on-year, versus a 73.2 percent drop when comparing the same traffic period in 2019.
WORLD
whdh.com

More than 150 passengers deplaned due to landing gear issue at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 150 people were deplaned after a plane experienced landing gear issues at Logan International Airport on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Allegiant Flight 2601 from Knoxville to Boston experienced a blown tire upon landing, an Allegiant spokesperson told 7News. The plane was disabled on the air...
BOSTON, MA
KVCR NEWS

Ontario Airport Logs Another Month of Gains in Summer Passenger Traffic

Ontario International Airport recorded yet another month of gains in passenger traffic this summer inching within seven percent of pre-COVID-19 levels in August. More than 467,000 passengers moving through Ontario Airport. That’s a gain of 138 percent compared to August of 2020. To date, 2.6 million people have traveled through the airport this year. That’s 51 percent higher than 2020 and within 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
ONTARIO, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Dallas-Fort Worth Airport has amazing new way to build passenger gates

Airport gates are usually the last point of solid ground that fliers experience before taking to the skies, but at one US airport this month, a remarkable engineering feat saw several gates embark on their own incredible journey. In what's believed to be an aviation industry first, four newly built...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy