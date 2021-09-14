2021 Lansford Fall Festival Block Party

The Lansford Fall Festival Block Party is making its return for the first time in two years. It takes place Saturday, September 25th and is brought to you by Grace Community Church of Lansford and Lansford Alive. This is the 11th year the church is putting on the festival. It's only the third year of them doing it with Lansford Alive. Tons of vendors and activities are planned for the block party including food, car cruisers, a bouncy house, and tons of music.