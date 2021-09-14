CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Monster Shark Straight Out of Nightmares Used To Swim The Waters of Idaho

Believe it or not, nearly 270 million years ago, Idaho was home to what was the largest predator on Earth at the time - the Helicoprion, also known as, the Buzzsaw Shark. We know this thanks to some fossils that were discovered a few years back at a Monsanto mine in eastern Idaho. The fossil was that of a tooth whorl that measured over 8 inches in diameter! Imagining an 8-inch tooth on a shark is a scary thought. For a better perspective, 8 inches is slightly smaller than an NBA basketball.

