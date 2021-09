The Jets fell to 0-2 for the third straight year with a 25-6 loss to the Patriots on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Here are some thoughts and observations from the game:. 1. The boo birds were out in the second half as the Jets flopped in their home opener. Here’s the thing that strikes me, though: fans are not really booing Zach Wilson or Robert Saleh or the current cast of characters. They’re booing the last 11 years. They’re booing the fact that they are seeing another inferior product on the field. Smart fans know that this is going to require patience. The Jets are not turning this around overnight. But they want to see some competence. The Jets, particularly Wilson, did not look all that competent in the first half of Sunday’s game.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO